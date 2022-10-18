Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Greece receives first batch of Marder fighting vehicles from Germany

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Hellenic National Defence General Staff

Greece received on Sunday the first batch of Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany as part of the swap deal.

In turn, the Greece military will be transferring at least 40 Soviet-designed BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Local media reported that Greece has received six first infantry fighting vehicles and will receive another 34 in the next few weeks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the arms deal swap at the end of May 2022, following talks with the Greek government.

Photo by Hellenic National Defence General Staff

The Greek Ministry of National Defense announced on September 16 that Greece would send 40 BMP-1 fighting vehicles to Ukraine and receive the same number of German armored vehicles in return. Immediately after the necessary checks, the vehicles will be sent to the advanced units, in particular, to the Evros region on the border with Turkey.

Also noted that Greece which has joined its NATO allies in supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion has already sent military equipment to Kyiv.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

