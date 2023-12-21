Thursday, December 21, 2023
Germany to buy 500 missiles for Patriot air defense system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Kevin Schrief

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has given the green light for the acquisition of new guided missiles destined for various weapon systems.

This approval includes the purchase of 500 guided missiles with spare parts for the PATRIOT, a forced acronym standing for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept, a air defense missile system.

The Patriot system is designed to counter aircraft, missiles, and cruise missiles. While primarily deployed to fortify NATO’s eastern flank, it has also been delivered to Ukraine.

A total investment of 3.01 billion euros ($3.3 billion) has been allocated. Approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion) will procure 400 guided missiles over the coming years via the Bundeswehr’s special assets, subsequently sustained through the regular defense budget. Another 602 million euros ($659 million) from the modernization budget will cover the acquisition of 100 guided missiles also destined for Ukraine.

The procurement process is being facilitated through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Collaborating nations are part of the agreement with the manufacturer. Delivery of the guided missiles is slated between 2027 and 2033.

