Germany tests airborne electromagnetic warfare

A coalition of German defense companies has successfully conducted the country’s first live airborne demonstration of electromagnetic warfare capabilities, simulating the disruption of enemy air defense systems to enable the safe evacuation of civilians from a crisis zone.

The event, held in Manching, featured a coordinated demonstration by Airbus, bKEC, HENSOLDT, IBM, MBDA, PLATH, Rohde & Schwarz, and Schönhofer. It showcased how manned and unmanned aircraft can employ electromagnetic jamming to neutralize enemy radar and communications systems without using kinetic weapons.

In the scenario, a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, outfitted with electromagnetic surveillance and jamming equipment, served as a stand-off jamming platform. Operating from a safe distance, the PC-12 detected, classified, and jammed an SA-8 air defense system, effectively disabling its combat capabilities. Once the threat was suppressed, a simulated Airbus A400M military transport aircraft was able to enter the area undetected, land, and evacuate civilians.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In parallel, an unmanned SHARCS technology demonstrator acted as a stand-in jammer, disrupting enemy communications to delay any coordinated response. All mission data — including reconnaissance, targeting, and electronic effects — was processed and exchanged via a secure cloud-based system with AI-supported analysis.

According to the organizers, the demonstration confirmed the operational value of electromagnetic combat (EC) in supporting and protecting friendly forces during missions. The approach, which relies on non-kinetic, ammunition-free methods, allows for mission execution without physical destruction — a critical capability in politically sensitive or civilian-dense environments.

The exercise was conducted in support of the German defense program “luftgestützte Wirkung im elektromagnetischen Spektrum” (Airborne Effects in the Electromagnetic Spectrum), or luWES. This initiative is designed to build national EC capabilities under the banner “EC made in Germany for Germany,” enabling the Bundeswehr to operate independently and securely in future electronic threat environments.

As noted by the participating companies, luWES will develop a modular “system of systems” for airborne electromagnetic protection, integrating various layers of jamming technology:

Stand-off jammers will disrupt enemy sensors from a distance, enabling operations outside radar engagement zones.

Escort jammers will accompany manned aircraft, continuously neutralizing hostile radar and missile threats.

Stand-in jammers will penetrate enemy defenses directly, providing close-range suppression of air defense assets.

The next phase will involve continued development and integration of the luWES subsystems for operational readiness.

The German Air Force is expected to continue working closely with industry partners to bring the full luWES capability to the field in the coming years.