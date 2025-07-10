Germany, Norway to supply more Patriot systems to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Thursday that Kyiv and its Western partners are exploring the purchase of additional air defense systems and munitions to strengthen Ukraine’s military.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Zelensky said discussions within the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” focused on acquiring critical weapons packages from Europe and the United States.

“We discussed with our partners the possibility of purchasing in Europe and primarily in the United States the necessary weapons packages. This includes air defense systems, munitions, and other capabilities,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv has submitted an updated list of its defense needs to allied nations. “We handed over to our partners a list of what is required. We will move forward in this direction,” he noted.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are urgently seeking more Patriot air defense systems and interceptors, along with other modern air defense platforms and artillery systems. These capabilities, he said, are critical to protecting Ukrainian cities and frontline positions from persistent Russian missile and drone attacks.

🔴 Zelenskyy says Germany is ready to pay for two Patriot systems for Ukraine, and Norway for one. pic.twitter.com/DjNoXXYHgL — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) July 10, 2025

“Our friends are reviewing the possibilities of purchasing and identifying sources of funding. We are hopeful for their support, particularly regarding Patriot systems and other air defenses, as well as artillery and other types of weapons that reinforce the Ukrainian army,” Zelensky said.

European allies are already taking steps to meet Kyiv’s requests. Germany is reportedly preparing to buy and supply two additional Patriot systems for Ukraine, while Norway plans to deliver one more.

The discussions come as Ukraine faces mounting battlefield challenges and shortages of critical ammunition. Ukrainian and allied intelligence assessments suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to prolong the conflict, betting that Western resolve will weaken over time.

After a series of meetings with U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, signals point to American military aid resuming in the near future, a development Kyiv has been pressing for amid delays in previous assistance packages.

The U.S. remains Ukraine’s largest defense partner, but political gridlock in Washington had slowed the flow of weapons and funding earlier this year.

The Patriot system, produced by U.S. defense contractor Raytheon, has been a cornerstone of Ukraine’s air defense since its initial deployment in 2023. Its ability to intercept ballistic missiles and advanced aerial threats has been credited with protecting key infrastructure from Russian strikes.

As the conflict continues, Zelensky reiterated Kyiv’s need for sustained international support. “We are counting on our partners to help us close the skies and provide the tools necessary for victory,” he said.

The “Coalition of the Willing,” an informal group of countries supporting Ukraine with military aid, has been coordinating efforts to secure new weapons packages and streamline logistics.

While Ukrainian forces continue to hold key defensive lines, officials in Kyiv warn that without a steady flow of advanced weaponry, the war could shift further in Moscow’s favor.