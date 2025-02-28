Germany invests in hypersonic spaceplane technology

German-based aerospace company POLARIS Spaceplanes has been awarded a contract by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to design a two-stage, fully reusable hypersonic research vehicle.

The contract also includes follow-on options for manufacturing and flight testing of the full-scale vehicle, reinforcing POLARIS’s growing role in hypersonic technology development.

The two-stage system, which will feature horizontal takeoff and landing, is intended to serve as a hypersonic testbed and experimental platform for both defense and scientific research. Additionally, the vehicle has the capability to function as a small-satellite launcher when equipped with an expendable upper stage.

“We are proud of the Bundeswehr’s continued trust in our expertise and look forward to an exciting and highly ambitious project,” POLARIS stated in its announcement.

Hypersonic technology, which enables vehicles to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, is a priority area for defense and aerospace research due to its potential applications in missile development, reconnaissance, and next-generation space access.

By developing a reusable hypersonic system, POLARIS aims to provide a cost-effective and flexible solution for testing high-speed flight technologies, thermal protection systems, and advanced propulsion mechanisms.

The project is expected to enhance Germany’s defense research efforts while opening new possibilities for space access and high-speed flight applications.