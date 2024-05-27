Germany delivers additional IRIS-T system to Ukraine

Germany has delivered another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine, according to sources cited by German news outlet Spiegel. The latest delivery increases Ukraine’s inventory to four medium-range and one short-range IRIS-T systems.

These German-made systems, which are relatively new, have proven highly effective in protecting major Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from air attacks. The arrival of the additional system comes as a fulfillment of Germany’s commitment to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

In mid-May, the German ambassador to Ukraine indicated that another IRIS-T system would be delivered by the end of the month. Overall, Germany has promised to supply Ukraine with nine IRIS-T SLM and eleven IRIS-T SLS systems.

One of the main challenges is not just the production of these systems in the required quantities but also the manufacturing of interceptor missiles. The manufacturer is struggling to keep up with the demands of the ongoing war.

Previously, the Ukrainian Armed Forces received three IRIS-T SLM and one IRIS-T SLS systems from Germany, in addition to two Patriot air defense systems.

Germany ranks second after the United States in terms of military aid to Ukraine, having allocated approximately 28 billion euros since the start of the war.