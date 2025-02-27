type here...

Germany buys Black Hornet 4 nano-drones

By Colton Jones
File photo by Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a $15 million contract to provide its Black Hornet 4 Nano Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to the German military.

The contract, facilitated by European Logistic Partners (ELP) GmbH in Wuppertal, Germany, will supply the Bundeswehr with the world-renowned reconnaissance drones for enhanced situational awareness and tactical operations.

The Black Hornet 4 UAS is an advanced nano-drone system designed for covert surveillance and reconnaissance in high-risk operational environments. With a compact size, low acoustic signature, and real-time data transmission capabilities, the Black Hornet provides soldiers with critical intelligence without exposing them to danger.

“We’re proud to work with the Bundeswehr and ELP to deliver the unmatched capabilities of Black Hornet 4 to German armed forces,” said Ketil Vanebo, Vice President of UAS Norway Operations at Teledyne FLIR Defense.

“We’re seeing increased adoption of the Black Hornet unmanned aircraft system throughout Europe as regional and global tensions remain high,” he added.

The Black Hornet 4 is already in service with multiple NATO members and allied nations, reflecting a growing demand for miniature, tactical UAS technology that enhances battlefield awareness and operational effectiveness. With its ability to operate in GPS-denied environments, provide secure encrypted communications, and integrate seamlessly with existing defense networks, the system is a valuable asset for modern military operations.

The contract further strengthens Teledyne FLIR’s position in the European defense market, with continued expansion expected as more nations adopt small-scale UAS for military and security applications.

