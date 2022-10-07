Friday, October 7, 2022
Georgian Army to receive new armored vehicles from Türkiye

By Dylan Malyasov
Georgian Defence Forces will receive brand new, NATO standard armored personnel vehicles from Türkiye, under the Agreement signed with the Turkish side. 

According to a press release from ASFAT, representatives of a Turkish company were hosted at the Ministry of Defense today.

An Agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense of Georgia and ASFAT A.S. under the governance of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Within the framework of the meeting, based on the agreement Georgian Defence Forces will receive new, high-capacity armored personnel carrier vehicles.

The mentioned armored personnel vehicles with their equipment and subsystems comply with NATO standards.

“Equipping Georgian Defense Forces with above-mentioned armored personnel vehicles will help to strengthen/develop the self-defense of Georgia and will contribute to the deepening of cooperation between Turkey and Georgia,” the news release says.

