French defense giant launches new 3D long-range air surveillance radar

France-based defense giant Thales launched its latest member of the Ground Master family radar portfolio, the GM400 Alpha.

As noted by the company, an unprecedented 3D long-range air surveillance radar, with 5 times more processing power, an extended range of 10% (up to 515 km), upcoming advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and enhanced cybersecurity features, it offers the most trusted radar on the market for long-range air surveillance.

Given the multitude of threats in constant evolution, building a reliable, accurate, up-to-date Recognized Air Picture (RAP) is becoming a challenge. To maintain airspace sovereignty, Forces need to rely on assets that provide superior situational awareness at all times.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Leveraging on years of successful GM400 field experience, GaN technology and surveillance capabilities, Thales’ GM400 Alpha allows operators to detect all threats at short and long-range at all times and at all levels.

Featuring digital stacked beam technology, the GM400 Alpha detects targets from fast jets and missiles, to hovering helicopters and UAVs. A unique feature of the GM400 Alpha is the detection and tracking of threats such as tactical UAVs flying close to the ground, hiding in the clutter near the radar, while simultaneously detecting and tracking higher-altitude targets, such as fighter-bombers at ranges of up to 515 km.

By applying the latest processing technology, 5 times more powerful, as well as advanced detection algorithms, the radar can process large amounts of complex data. The result is an immediate improvement in detection range, up to 515 km or 278 NM, representing an increase of coverage surface of more than 20% compared to GM400, with no change to the energy required by the transmitter or receiver parts of the radar. The increase of processing capacity also provides the opportunity to include upcoming new capabilities using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms as well as enhanced cybersecurity features.

“Already supporting 17 nations around the world, the Ground Master 400 radar family is a reliable and proven partner for air surveillance. The GM400 Alpha’s software design and processing architecture make it easy to upgrade current fielded GM400 systems, ensuring the radars’ resilience to emerging threats. Some of our customers have already started the upgrade process of their GM400.” Serge Adrian, Senior Vice President Surface Radars activities, Thales.