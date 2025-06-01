Updated: Explosions reported at Russian nuclear sub base

CORRECTION: Story corrected to note that local authorities responded to rumors of a powerful explosion in Severomorsk, Murmansk Oblast. The head of the city, Vladimir Evmenkov, stated that this information is not accurate.

A government representative explained that the situation in Severomorsk is stable and no threats have been recorded.

It was also noted that the video shows Olenegorsk, not Severomorsk.

Explosions and rising smoke were reported on Sunday in Severomorsk, Russia—the home port of the Northern Fleet and one of the most strategically sensitive military sites in the country.

Located on the Kola Bay near the Barents Sea, Severomorsk is the primary base for Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet and houses two-thirds of its nuclear-armed platforms. Among them are advanced submarines such as the Yasen-, Oscar II-, and Sierra II-class, as well as various special-purpose underwater assets.

Details remain scarce, but the scale and location of the incident point to an operation consistent with recent Ukrainian sabotage and deep-strike campaigns.

There has been no official comment from Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

This development follows a series of expanding Ukrainian long-range drone and sabotage operations.

If confirmed as an attack, the strike on Severomorsk would represent one of the deepest penetrations of Russian military infrastructure to date. The port’s critical role in maintaining Russia’s second-strike nuclear capability underscores the gravity of such an incident.

Ukraine has previously demonstrated its capability to target high-value strategic assets.

This latest event appears to align with what Ukrainian officials have described as a broad campaign—currently underway—to degrade Russia’s long-range strike forces. In a related operation on June 1, Ukraine reportedly launched waves of FPV drones from trucks parked near Russian strategic bomber bases. Those attacks, said to be part of an ongoing SBU-led operation known as “Pavutyna” (Web), were aimed at Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers responsible for nightly strikes on Ukrainian cities.

While the full extent of the damage in Severomorsk remains unconfirmed, the incident adds to growing pressure on Russia’s ability to project power through its strategic aviation and submarine forces.