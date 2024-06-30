Sunday, June 30, 2024
type here...

Estonian military to receive Turkish-made armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Ömer Taha Çetin/AA

Estonian President Alar Karis recently visited Nurol Makina, a leading manufacturer in the Turkish defense industry.

During his visit, Karis was accompanied by a delegation that included Estonian Ambassador to Ankara Väino Reinart and Turkish Ambassador to Tallinn Başak Türkoğlu. They were received by Vice President of Defense Industry Mustafa Murat Şeker, Deputy Chairman of Nurol Holding Oğuz Çarmıklı, Board Member of Nurol Holding Gürol Çarmıklı, and Nurol Makina CEO Engin Aykol.

Karis toured the facilities and inspected various military vehicles, with particular focus on the YÖRÜK 4X4 (known internationally as the NMS 4X4), which has been produced for Estonia. Highlighting the importance of quick delivery times, Karis remarked on the increasing geopolitical and security tensions in their region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In his speech, Karis said, “We chose Nurol Makina to meet our defense forces’ needs due to its high-quality products, durability, and swift delivery schedules.” He emphasized the significance of rapid delivery times, stating, “The geopolitical situation and security environment in our region have become more tense than they have been for decades.”

Referring to future security challenges, Karis stated, “Your products have been tested in combat. Turkey has extensive experience in modern warfare, and this is directly reflected in the development of your armored vehicles and military equipment. The war in Ukraine has shown the need to increase allied defense industry capacity, and Turkey is certainly a pioneer and role model with its innovative and capable defense industry. Additionally, we value the production of the Turkish defense industry because Turkey is an important NATO ally. Both Estonia and Turkey are at the forefront of NATO, and we understand what it means to face the alliance’s main threats directly. Therefore, I am confident that your vehicles will serve our defense forces well in protecting both our country and the alliance as a whole.”

Engin Aykol expressed pride in the visit, stating that Nurol Makina is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of 4X4 armored vehicles. He emphasized that the company focuses all its efforts on perfecting these vehicles, which are designed to meet the needs of different regions, particularly NATO countries.

Aykol noted that Nurol Makina serves more than 20 countries with over 1,700 vehicles that offer high mobility and protection, delivering superior performance and cost-effectiveness.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese-made armored vehicle fails during Bolivian coup attempt

Dylan Malyasov -
A recent coup attempt in Bolivia highlighted the use of Chinese-made military equipment, specifically the PRC Tiger 4x4 armored vehicle. The incident brought attention to...

Taiwan develops new armored combat vehicle

Army

Russia uses barges to shield Crimean bridge from drones

Maritime Security

Italian army orders 28 Centauro II combat vehicle

Army

French military to receive new NH90 Standard 2 helicopters

Aviation

Sweden orders third GlobalEye radar plane from Saab

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.