Estonia receives first HIMARS launchers

Estonia officially received six U.S.-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems on April 29 at Ämari Air Base.

The systems were delivered aboard a Ukrainian-operated Antonov An-124 transport aircraft, a symbolic gesture underscoring NATO cooperation and regional solidarity.

According to the Estonian Defence Forces, the newly acquired HIMARS systems will provide long-range precision fire support, enhancing the country’s ability to respond quickly to threats along NATO’s eastern flank.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is capable of engaging targets at distances over 300 kilometers using precision-guided munitions, and is fully interoperable with NATO communication and targeting systems.

The acquisition is among Estonia’s largest weapons purchases to date. The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) signed the contract with the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency in December 2022.

In a statement, Ramil Lipp, head of the Armament Category at ECDI, said: “Under this agreement, we’re also acquiring ammunition, communication solutions, training, logistics, and lifecycle management solutions. The package includes rockets with various firing ranges.”

The arrival of the HIMARS units comes amid continued U.S. efforts to reinforce NATO’s eastern defenses. U.S. military assistance to Estonia has more than tripled in recent years, rising from $122 million between 2019 and 2021 to $430 million between 2022 and 2024. That support has funded replenishment of ammunition stockpiles, upgraded communications systems, improved air surveillance, and expanded night-fighting capabilities.

Estonia’s HIMARS deployment further integrates the Baltic state into NATO’s evolving strategic framework, particularly at a time when deterrence in the region remains a top priority.