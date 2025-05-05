EOS demos next-gen weapon systems at Bushmaster event

EOS Defense Systems USA has unveiled the latest in its Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) technology during a live-fire demonstration at the Northrop Grumman Bushmaster Users Conference.

According to the company, the event marked the official debut of the R800 RWS, a high-performance weapon station that integrates the Northrop Grumman MK44S 30mm cannon.

EOS says the R800 delivers extended range and precision in a compact footprint—“half the size and weight of a traditional turret”—while maintaining effectiveness across multiple operational scenarios.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also featured was the company’s Slinger RWS, deployed as a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) effector. The system was equipped with the next-generation Northrop Grumman M230LF dual-feed cannon and mounted on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), in coordination with integration partner Pratt Miller. In another configuration, the Slinger supported Northrop Grumman’s Modular Advanced Counter UAS Equipment (MACE) system.

EOS noted that its systems engaged both aerial and ground targets during the live-fire demonstration. “Our systems packed a punch—taking down drones and engaging ground targets during the live-fire range activities,” EOS said in a statement following the event.

The Bushmaster Users Conference, hosted by Northrop Grumman, brings together military and industry leaders to evaluate emerging capabilities in weapon systems and platform integration. The conference has become a venue for assessing new technologies under realistic field conditions.