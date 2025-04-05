type here...

Dillon Aero unveils suppressed M134D minigun

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
A suppressor-equipped M134D minigun from Dillon Aero

Arizona-based weapons manufacturer Dillon Aero is making noise — or rather, suppressing it — at a live-fire demonstration in Nevada this week, unveiling a suppressed variant of its widely deployed M134D minigun.

Designed to reduce both sound and muzzle blast, the suppressor-equipped system was featured prominently on the firing line, drawing attention from military observers and defense contractors alike.

The M134D, a six-barrel electrically driven Gatling gun chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO, is already known for its high rate of fire — up to 3,000 rounds per minute. In this demonstration, Dillon Aero highlighted its new suppressor technology aimed at reducing the weapon’s auditory footprint and blast overpressure, a critical improvement for mounted and airborne troops operating in confined or high-intensity environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Reducing blast effects and the noise signature can have a real impact on troop survivability and mission effectiveness,” the company said in a brief statement.

The new suppressor system is particularly relevant for units conducting operations in close proximity to crew-served weapons, where excessive noise and overpressure can degrade performance and increase long-term hearing risk.

The M134D platform has been widely adopted by U.S. and allied forces for use on helicopters, naval craft, and ground vehicles. Its modular design and battlefield-proven reliability have made it a staple for both conventional and special operations forces. The addition of suppression capability adds another layer of adaptability for evolving mission sets.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US shifts Patriot missiles amid Iran strike fears

Gu Min Chul -
The United States and South Korea have reached an agreement to temporarily redeploy Patriot missile defense systems from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle...

US Army takes next step on future combat vehicle

Army

China’s new stealth fighter spotted in flight trials

Aviation

Pentagon prepares for potential strike on Iran

Defense & Security

Elite forces test Benelli’s counter-drone shotgun

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.