Dillon Aero unveils suppressed M134D minigun

Arizona-based weapons manufacturer Dillon Aero is making noise — or rather, suppressing it — at a live-fire demonstration in Nevada this week, unveiling a suppressed variant of its widely deployed M134D minigun.

Designed to reduce both sound and muzzle blast, the suppressor-equipped system was featured prominently on the firing line, drawing attention from military observers and defense contractors alike.

The M134D, a six-barrel electrically driven Gatling gun chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO, is already known for its high rate of fire — up to 3,000 rounds per minute. In this demonstration, Dillon Aero highlighted its new suppressor technology aimed at reducing the weapon’s auditory footprint and blast overpressure, a critical improvement for mounted and airborne troops operating in confined or high-intensity environments.

“Reducing blast effects and the noise signature can have a real impact on troop survivability and mission effectiveness,” the company said in a brief statement.

The new suppressor system is particularly relevant for units conducting operations in close proximity to crew-served weapons, where excessive noise and overpressure can degrade performance and increase long-term hearing risk.

The M134D platform has been widely adopted by U.S. and allied forces for use on helicopters, naval craft, and ground vehicles. Its modular design and battlefield-proven reliability have made it a staple for both conventional and special operations forces. The addition of suppression capability adds another layer of adaptability for evolving mission sets.