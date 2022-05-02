Danish F-35 fighters reach major milestone

The Danish Armed Forces have reached an important milestone in their F-35 program.

According to the Danish Defence Command (Forsvaretdk), the first four F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighters have flown 1000 hours out of Luke Airbase, USA.

The Royal Danish Air Force expected that first F-35As are expected to arrive in Denmark in 2023. It will be based at Royal Danish Air Force’s Fighter Wing Skrydstrup.

Denmark joined the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2002 during the System Development and Demonstration phase and has influenced technical elements of the F-35.In October 2008, they delivered a Danish F-16 to the JSF 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards AFB as part of the RDAF’s partnership with the F35 program and the F-16 served as a chase plane for the F-35 Development, Test & Evaluation program through Dec. 2016. In June 2016, Denmark confirmed plans to procure 27 F-35As.

