Daimler Truck expands defense portfolio

Daimler Truck is sharpening its focus on the defense sector, aligning with its “Grow and Invest” strategy to address increasing global demand for military logistics solutions.

The Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks division is spearheading this initiative by expanding its product range, enhancing its sales and service networks, and fostering partnerships to strengthen its presence in the defense market.

Franziska Cusumano, head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, emphasized the company’s deliberate approach:

“Step by step, we are expanding our business in the defence sector. The contracts concluded and the vehicles handed over in large numbers last year underline that our logistics solutions are tailored to the needs of different customers and their various deployment scenarios.”

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks offers a broad portfolio tailored for military applications, including the extreme off-road Unimog, Zetros, Atego, Actros, and Arocs truck model series. These vehicles address diverse operational needs, from troop and material transport to heavy-duty equipment mobility, ensuring flexibility in deployment.

The Zetros model series, specifically designed for operations in challenging environments, features robust engineering to tackle extreme conditions. The Zetros 3351 AS 6×6, showcased at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, boasts advanced off-road capabilities and enhanced payload capacity, making it suitable for transporting wheeled and tracked vehicles.

The Arocs model series, another highlight of Daimler Truck’s defense lineup, offers customization for various mission requirements. The Arocs 4042 AS 6×6 heavy-duty tractor, equipped with a twin winch and specialized chassis, exemplifies versatility for both transport and recovery tasks in demanding terrains.

Daimler Truck is leveraging its established presence in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia to strengthen its defense sector operations. The “Middle East/Africa” Regional Center in Dubai facilitates customer support, ensuring swift vehicle and spare part availability. The company’s participation in the IDEX trade fair underscores its commitment to addressing regional defense needs with tailored solutions.

At IDEX, Daimler Truck presented four vehicles specifically designed for harsh environments. These included two Zetros models, an Arocs heavy-duty tractor unit, and the FGA chassis for armored tactical vehicles. Cusumano highlighted the importance of these displays:

“We also want to meet this demand at the IDEX fair in Abu Dhabi with vehicles specially designed for use in this region.”

The company’s investment in product development, such as the updated Zetros series, and its focus on modular solutions like CKD (completely knocked down) kits for local assembly, reflect its commitment to long-term growth in the defense sector. By integrating advanced technologies and expanding production capabilities, Daimler Truck aims to remain at the forefront of military logistics solutions.

Through this strategic approach, Daimler Truck is positioning itself as a key player in delivering reliable, adaptable, and efficient defense logistics solutions, addressing the evolving needs of military operations worldwide.