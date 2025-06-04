Czech jet maker reports record growth

AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE, the Czech Republic’s largest aircraft manufacturer, reported its strongest financial performance in modern history for 2024, driven by rising global demand for its L-39 Skyfox tactical training jet and expanding aerostructure partnerships.

According to the company, Aero’s turnover surpassed CZK 6 billion ($275 million), with adjusted EBITDA reaching CZK 821 million ($36 million) and net profit totaling CZK 102 million ($4.6 million). The manufacturer credited the results to a post-2021 transformation strategy focused on the serial production of the L-39 Skyfox, the development of aerostructure programs, and close cooperation with international customers.

“The results for 2024 clearly confirm that the decision to focus on our own product, the L-39 Skyfox aircraft, and at the same time on strong and stable cooperation programs, was the right one,” said Viktor Sotona, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Skyfox is proof that Aero can develop and deliver a top-of-the-line military aircraft and is on track for a successful future.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The L-39 Skyfox accounted for 63% of Aero’s total revenue. Deliveries included 12 aircraft to Vietnam in 2024, two to Czech defense firm LOM PRAHA for F-35 pilot training in early 2025, and the first three units to the Hungarian Air Force in May 2025. Contracts were also signed with two additional customers, and negotiations are underway with clients across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Aerostructure partnerships continue to play a key role in Aero’s growth. In 2024, the company generated CZK 1.39 billion ($63.7 million) in revenue from programs such as the Airbus A220 and Embraer C-390 Millennium. Aero expanded production of leading-edge components for the A220 and increased output under a new C-390 contract amendment signed in late 2024.

Aero invested over CZK 160 million ($7.3 million) last year in IT, infrastructure, and manufacturing upgrades, including new machinery and product lifecycle management tools. An additional CZK 70 million ($3,2 million) was allocated to further develop the Skyfox and modernize the avionics of the L-159.

As noted by the company, Aero continues to emphasize long-term sustainability, workforce development, and partnerships with educational institutions, while reinforcing its role as a key defense and aerospace supplier within Europe and abroad.