Czech firm supplies C-390 parts to Embraer

Czech defense manufacturer AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s. announced Friday the delivery of another full set of structural components for Embraer’s C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft, a platform that will soon enter service with the Czech Armed Forces.

According to the company, the latest shipment includes the rear fuselage, wing leading edges, a full set of doors, and the cargo ramp. These components are part of Aero’s ongoing role as the exclusive supplier of major structural assemblies for the C-390.

“In 2025, Aero will manufacture 8 full sets as part of its strategic industrial cooperation with Embraer,” the company said in a statement. “We’re proud to be the exclusive supplier of these key components and to contribute to aircraft that will soon serve the Czech Armed Forces.”

The C-390 Millennium, developed by Brazil-based Embraer, is a twin-engine tactical transport aircraft designed to perform a wide range of missions, including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, and aerial refueling. Its modular design and modern avionics have attracted interest from multiple NATO countries, with the Czech Republic and Sweden among the latest customers.

Aero emphasized that its involvement in the C-390 program highlights its dual role in both domestic defense and global aerospace supply chains. “The C-390 program highlights our strong position in both military aviation and global aerostructures production,” the company said.

The Czech Ministry of Defence signed an agreement in 2023 to acquire two C-390s, marking a shift away from legacy Soviet-era platforms and aligning with broader NATO interoperability standards. Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming years, with Aero’s components playing a direct role in the final aircraft.

The C-390 aircraft can transport up to 26 tons of cargo, or 80 passengers or 64 fully armed airborne soldiers. As with other transport aircraft, the range varies depending on the weight of the material or passengers transported. The fully loaded aircraft has a range of 2,000 kilometers, with a load of 23 tons 2,720 km and with a load of 14 tons 5,020 km. The maximum range is 6,000 km, using additional tanks up to 8,000 km. The C-390 is also able to operate from unpaved airstrips.

Aero Vodochody has maintained a long-standing presence in military aircraft manufacturing and is one of the largest aviation companies in Central Europe. Its partnership with Embraer underlines a broader trend of cross-border defense cooperation and industrial integration across the NATO alliance.