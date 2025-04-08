Czech army sends final Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine

The Czech Republic has transferred its last remaining operational T-72M1 tanks to Ukraine, concluding a multi-year effort to phase out Cold War-era equipment while bolstering Kyiv’s armored forces amid ongoing Russian aggression.

Citing defense sources, Czech daily Hospodářské noviny (HN) reported that the final batch of tanks was shipped in late March or early April.

Before the war, the Czech Army reportedly had 86 T-72M1s, many of which were pulled from storage in recent years to supplement strained armored units. These tanks were notably used by the 73rd Tank Battalion, part of the 7th Mechanized Brigade.

“There isn’t a single T-72M1 left on the base,” a military source told HN, confirming the completion of the transfer.

The departure of the T-72s leaves the Czech Army reliant on German-made Leopard 2A4s, with roughly 15 vehicles delivered so far. These tanks, previously operated by Germany and Switzerland, were part of a bilateral compensation deal following Czech support to Ukraine.

A further batch is expected as part of a €4 billion ($4.3 billion) agreement, with deliveries slated through 2026. In addition, Prague has committed to purchasing 77 Leopard 2A8s under a long-term modernization program valued at 52 billion CZK.

However, the transition is not without challenges. HN reports that some of the delivered Leopard 2A4s lacked key safety features, such as crew-compartment fire suppression systems, which are being added post-delivery. Communication systems also remain under review.

Meanwhile, the status of 30 upgraded T-72M4CZ tanks remains unclear. Many have fallen out of service, and a billion-crown overhaul project aimed at restoring them is behind schedule. HN notes that the fire control systems — a key component of the modernization — have yet to be delivered. Questions sent to the Czech General Staff have gone unanswered for months.

The latest transfer to Ukraine is part of Prague’s broader military assistance, which has included hundreds of armored vehicles since the war began. While most stockpiles have been depleted, the Czech government continues to prioritize deliveries of equipment with battlefield relevance.