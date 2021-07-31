Chinese Type-96 main battle tanks arrives in Russia

Train loaded with large amounts of Chinese military hardware, including Type-96 main tanks and other heavy armored vehicles, has arrived in Russia.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Type-96 main battle tanks and soldiers of the 75th Group Army of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force (PLAGF) have arrived in Russia for the International Army Games 2021.

The train was met by representatives of the Russian side, who ensure the passage of customs and sanitary procedures.

The Chinese military will host three events of the International Army Games 2021 in China from August 22 to September 4, and send troops to participate in 17 other events in Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Iran, a Chinese defense spokesperson early said.

China will host three events in Korla, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, namely the “Suvorov Attack”, “Clear Sky” and “Safe Environment”. Militaries of Russia, Belarus, Egypt, Iran, Venezuela and Vietnam will send troops to participate in the events held in China.

In addition, the Chinese troops will participate in 17 events abroad, including 12 in Russia, three in Belarus, one in Uzbekistan and one in Iran.

Wu stated that, this year, China will continue to host some IAG events and participate in more events in Russia and other countries in the backdrop of the rampant pandemic. This will further tighten the ties between the Chinese military and its foreign counterparts, enhance military exchanges and cooperation, and improve the troops’ training effects through mutual learning.