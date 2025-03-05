China’s naval flotilla conducts amphibious drills in disputed waters

A Chinese naval flotilla under the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command has conducted a maritime training exercise, showcasing China’s growing amphibious and replenishment capabilities.

The exercise, held in late February 2025, included key warships performing complex maneuvers at sea.

According to Chinese military sources, the exercise featured the Jinggangshan (Hull 999) amphibious dock landing ship, the Hainan (Hull 31) amphibious assault ship, and the Chaganhu (Hull 905) comprehensive supply ship. The vessels carried out alongside replenishment-at-sea operations, demonstrating the PLA Navy’s ability to sustain extended deployments and conduct amphibious operations far from shore.

The PLA Southern Theater Command has framed these exercises as routine training to enhance combat readiness. However, the deployment of large amphibious and supply vessels highlights China’s ongoing efforts to modernize its naval force and expand operational reach in the South China Sea, a region of persistent geopolitical tensions.

Beijing has increased the frequency of naval exercises in recent years, often conducting drills in contested waters. While Chinese officials emphasize that these activities are defensive in nature, regional observers note that such maneuvers align with Beijing’s broader strategy of asserting its maritime claims.

The Jinggangshan and Hainan are designed for amphibious warfare, capable of deploying troops, armored vehicles, and helicopters for landing operations. The Chaganhu plays a vital role in sustaining long-range missions, resupplying warships with fuel and provisions to extend their operational endurance.

The drills are seen as preparation for potential contingencies in the Taiwan Strait and the broader Indo-Pacific.

As China continues to expand its naval capabilities, its military activities remain closely monitored by regional powers and the United States, which has increased its own presence in the Indo-Pacific to counter Beijing’s growing influence.