China’s massive military vehicle stockpile caught on camera

China’s state television station CCTV has released a report highlighting Shiyan, a city in Hubei province known as the ‘Automobile City’ and ‘Truck Capital’ due to its extensive military vehicle production.

According to the report, the city is the birthplace of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s third-generation ‘Dongfeng Mengshi’ military vehicles, with over 400,000 military vehicles of all types produced to date.

Military observer Jesus Roman shared footage showcasing an expansive storage facility filled with hundreds of tactical and armored military vehicles awaiting delivery. The vehicles, lined up in large formations, are reportedly prepared for both domestic use and export.

Dongfeng Mengshi, China’s equivalent to Western tactical military vehicles, has been a key component of the country’s ground forces. Produced by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, these vehicles are designed for a range of military operations, including troop transport, reconnaissance, and logistics support. The third-generation models have been upgraded to include improved protection, mobility, and modular capabilities, adapting to modern battlefield requirements.

The scale of production in Shiyan underscores China’s industrial capacity to supply its armed forces and international clients. The report indicates that the facility continues to expand its capabilities, with military vehicles stored in large holding areas before being dispatched to their final destinations.

While the report did not disclose details about export destinations, previous sales suggest that Chinese military vehicles have been delivered to various countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The presence of thousands of vehicles awaiting deployment reflects the country’s readiness to sustain large-scale military operations and supply allied nations with tactical equipment.