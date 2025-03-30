type here...

China warns Philippines over sea patrols

By Daisuke Sato
File photo of a Luohe (Hull 545) frigate

China’s Ministry of National Defense has issued a direct warning to the Philippines amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

In a statement released Friday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) confirmed that its Southern Theater Command had conducted what it described as “routine patrols” in the contested waters.

The announcement follows Manila’s recent efforts to expand its defense partnerships by seeking support from countries outside the region for joint patrol operations—moves Beijing says undermine regional peace.

According to Chinese defense spokesperson Tian Junli, the Philippines has been “hyping and spreading its unlawful claims in the South China Sea,” actions which, he said, have “sown destabilizing factors and undermined peace and stability in the region.”

“We warn the Philippine side against provoking incidents and engaging in actions that heighten tensions in the South China Sea,” Tian said in the official release. “Seeking external support would prove futile.”

Tian reiterated that the PLA’s forces under the Southern Theater Command “will remain on high alert and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

The warning reflects China’s growing unease over joint patrol activities and expanding military cooperation between the Philippines and other regional powers, including the United States, Japan, and Australia. Analysts say Beijing views such alliances as a direct challenge to its territorial claims, which cover nearly all of the South China Sea—a claim that was ruled unlawful by an international tribunal in 2016 but remains strongly enforced by China.

Manila has consistently maintained that its actions are in accordance with international law and intended to uphold freedom of navigation and regional security.

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues. He has covered the US and Japan bilateral exercises for several years.

