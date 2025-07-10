China masks mystery vehicles ahead of Beijing parade

China is preparing to unveil its latest generation of armored vehicles during a major military parade in September, but the platforms remain shrouded in secrecy during rehearsal drills in Beijing.

Images and videos emerging from the parade preparations show large blue frameworks mounted on top of the new armored vehicles to conceal their profiles. These temporary structures, which extend down to the ground to obscure the vehicles’ hulls and suspensions, are designed to mask key design details from observers and analysts ahead of the official reveal.

Tanks were spotted under camouflage shells near Tiananmen Square on Chang’an Avenue in Beijing. The shells bore the label “Road Inspection Vehicle,” identical to markings on the lead truck that accompanied the convoy. Some observers have suggested it is also possible these are truly technical vehicles tasked with checking preparations for the parade.

The first video of these movements appeared on the Chinese video-sharing platform Xiaohongshu but has since been removed, raising further speculation about the classified nature of the vehicles.

The parade, set to commemorate China’s victory over militarist Japan in World War II, will feature columns of China’s most advanced military equipment. According to reports in Chinese media, some of the vehicles taking part are classified programs still under development and not yet publicly disclosed.

“During rehearsals, these prototypes are carefully camouflaged. The temporary coverings completely obscure their outlines to preserve the element of surprise,” a Chinese military commentator told on social media.

Defense analysts examining rehearsal footage noted that the size and dimensions of the masked vehicles suggest they could be main battle tanks or heavy armored fighting vehicles. However, the absence of visible gun barrels has led to speculation about their classification. Some experts suggest the turrets may have been removed or rotated to the rear to further obscure their identity.

“China has a history of using its national military parades to introduce new platforms,” said one analyst, citing previous debuts of the Type 96, Type 99, and Type 15 light tanks at past parades in Beijing. “What we’re seeing now could be the next step in the evolution of their armored forces.”

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has invested heavily in modernizing its ground combat systems over the past decade. With growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, China is placing increased emphasis on developing highly mobile, survivable platforms capable of operating in diverse environments.

Parade security measures are reportedly tight, with Chinese authorities blocking aerial drone flights and limiting access to rehearsal sites. Foreign defense observers have relied on low-resolution satellite imagery and footage leaked online to assess the rehearsal activity.

It remains unclear how many new vehicles will be unveiled or whether they represent an incremental upgrade of existing designs or entirely new combat systems. The PLA has also been experimenting with unmanned ground vehicles and hybrid platforms, fueling speculation that Beijing may use the parade to showcase breakthrough technologies.

Chinese military parades are carefully choreographed events designed to demonstrate national strength and technological progress. For years, they have served as the stage for first public appearances of advanced systems, from the DF-41 missile system to next-generation aircraft.