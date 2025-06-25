China conducts 1,000 carrier ops near Japan

Japan’s Ministry of Defense reported that China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier has exited the Pacific and entered the East China Sea after nearly a month of dual-carrier activity with the Shandong.

The Shandong remains in the Pacific as of June 19, while Liaoning, accompanied by five other warships, transited between Okinawa and Miyako Island earlier this week.

The Ministry said the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) monitored the passage with the destroyer Murasame and other assets.

According to the report, JMSDF surveillance confirmed approximately 1,050 aircraft takeoff and landing operations from both carriers between May 25 and June 19.

The joint deployment of both Chinese carriers in the Pacific represents a first for the Japanese military. Liaoning began its operations in late May, while Shandong followed in early June. The coordinated exercises have drawn increased attention from Japanese and regional defense officials due to the scale and proximity of operations to Japanese territory.

The aircraft carrier Shandong is China’s first domestically-built conventionally powered carrier. It was officially commissioned on December 17, 2019, marking the beginning of China’s domestic aircraft carrier era and the advent of a two-carrier operational capability.

On June 19, the Shandong was observed conducting flight operations roughly 750 kilometers southeast of Miyako Island. During the deployment, a JMSDF maritime patrol aircraft tasked with monitoring the Shandong was reportedly approached at close range by a Chinese carrier-based fighter jet.

In what is seen as a measured response, the Japanese government directed the JMSDF destroyer Takanami to transit the Taiwan Strait on June 12. This is the third such passage by a JMSDF vessel through the strategic waterway in recent months, following similar transits in February and earlier this year.

Japan’s defense community views the dual-carrier operation as a sign of China’s intent to develop sustained, blue-water capabilities and test coordinated carrier strike operations beyond its near seas. The development comes as regional tensions remain high over Taiwan, freedom of navigation, and long-standing maritime disputes in the East and South China Seas.

The Defense Ministry said it will continue collecting intelligence and maintain a close watch on Chinese military movements to safeguard national security and regional stability.