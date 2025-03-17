type here...

China calls military drills near Taiwan a ‘punishment’

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo by Wang Han

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has described recent military exercises near Taiwan as a “resolute punishment” for what it calls separatist actions by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

The statement follows an escalation in Beijing’s military activities around the self-governed island, which China claims as its own.

“If the Lai administration dares to provoke and play with fire, it will only bring about its own destruction,” a spokesperson for the office said in a statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The exercises involved the Chinese military conducting maneuvers aimed at demonstrating its ability to encircle and blockade the island. Chinese state media reported that the drills were intended as a direct warning to Taiwan’s leadership against further moves toward formal independence.

Taiwan’s government, which rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, condemned the military activity as an act of intimidation. Taipei has repeatedly asserted that Taiwan’s future should be decided by its people, dismissing China’s threats as coercive tactics to undermine the island’s democratic governance.

China has increased its military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, conducting air and naval operations near the island with growing frequency. The latest exercises come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing seeks to assert its influence while Taiwan strengthens its ties with regional allies and the United States.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Germany to equip hypersonic spaceplane with missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
German Diehl Defence and POLARIS Raumflugzeuge GmbH have signed an exclusive cooperation agreement to develop an unmanned airborne strike platform equipped with IRIS-T missiles,...

Final Independence-class ship clears trials

Maritime Security

Israeli Air Force destroys more Iranian fighter jets

Aviation

Ukrainian Navy blows up Russian landing craft

Maritime Security

Australian-built Ghost Bat clears new flight milestone

Aviation

Hanwha signs deal with Northrop for missile defense cooperation

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.