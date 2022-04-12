Ukrainian Army to receive Canadian-built armoured vehicles

Ukrainian Armed Forces are expected to receive new armoured vehicles from Canada, according to The National Post.

On April 11, The National Post reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has authorized to send $500 million in weapons, including armoured personnel carriers, to help Ukrainian forces during Russia’s unprovoked onslaught.

“Ottawa is understood to be in the final stages of naming a supplier of armoured personnel carriers to send to Ukraine, with Mississauga, Ont.-based Roshel expected to win the initial contract with its Senator APC armoured vehicle,” the report say.

The Senator APC is a Roshel company’s flagship model able to serve a wide variety of scenarios efficiently. Roshel designed this high-performance multi-purpose armored personnel carrier specifically for law enforcement and border patrol applications.

The company said the body of the vehicle has been specifically designed to incorporate advanced heat and noise insulation materials providing an uncompromised level of comfort to its occupants. The vehicle is fully air-conditioned for comfortable use in harsh environments.

The Senator’s perimeter armouring of the passenger compartment and the engine bay is designed to provide protection up to CEN B7 ballistic protection level. The floor is fitted with blast protection to defend occupants in case of a simultaneous explosion of 2 DM-51 German ordnance hand grenades or equivalent light anti-personnel mines.

In addition to standard security features such as perimeter gunports, escape hatches, advanced locks, external view cameras, crowd-control systems, siren/PA system, emergency lighting, Roshel equips its vehicles with advanced defense solutions to enhance vehicle’s ability to accomplish its mission in a secure and efficient way. Among available security solutions are remote weapon systems, turrets, escape hatches, video surveillance equipment, night vision systems, fire source detection systems, chemical protection units and other.