British F-35s to miss ground missile capability until 2030s

The British Ministry of Defense has acknowledged that its fleet of F-35B stealth fighters will be unable to fire long-range missiles at ground targets until the early 2030s, raising concerns about the UK’s air combat readiness amid rising global tensions.

According to a report published by The Telegraph on May 20, Defence Procurement Minister Maria Eagle confirmed the delay in a statement, marking a shift from earlier plans to equip the jets with the UK-developed Spear 3 missile by 2028.

The program, already pushed back from its original 2024 target, will now miss the decade’s end.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Spear 3 missile, manufactured by MBDA UK, was intended to give F-35B pilots the ability to conduct precision strikes against tanks, air defense systems, and fortified positions from stand-off ranges exceeding 60 miles. In the absence of these capabilities, the UK’s fifth-generation fighters remain limited to Paveway IV precision-guided bombs and air-to-air weapons, requiring closer engagement with hostile targets.

The F-35Bs—shared by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force—will continue to operate with these constraints despite their advanced avionics and stealth design.

Critics warn that the capability gap places crews at risk and diminishes the platform’s deterrent value at a time when top UK security officials have warned of potential conflict with Russia in the coming years.

Military analysts interviewed by The Telegraph likened the current operational posture to that of World War II-era bombers, where pilots were forced into hazardous low-level missions to engage ground targets.

The Ministry of Defense has not offered a detailed explanation for the setback, though complex integration and development challenges are believed to be contributing factors. The F-35B, operated from both land bases and the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class carriers, is central to the UK’s carrier strike strategy.

As noted by The Telegraph, the delay comes at a time when both the British Army and intelligence services are calling for heightened military preparedness in light of evolving threats from Moscow and other adversarial states.