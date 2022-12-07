British army orders more NLAW anti-tank missiles

Sweden-based defense and aerospace giant Saab has announced that has reached an agreement with and received an order from the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence for the Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon system (NLAW).

According to a press release from Saab, the order value is approximately SEK 2.9 billion ($280 million) and deliveries will take place 2023-2026.

NLAW is a shoulder-launched, anti-tank guided missile system that attacks the tank from above.

“Demand is increasing for anti-tank systems such as NLAW. We look forward to further strengthening our close relationship with the UK and are proud to continue delivering our proven and trusted anti-tank capability,” says Saab’s President and CEO Micael Johansson.

NLAW combines the simplicity of light anti-armour weapons with the advantages of heavy, crew-operated guided missile systems. With NLAW, a single soldier can take out a heavily-protected modern main battle tank at ranges between 20 and 800 metres.

The UK has previously supplied a large number of NLAW anti-tank missiles to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.