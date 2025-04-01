Boeing secures $2.4B C-17 sustainment contract

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Boeing a $2.46 billion contract modification to support continued sustainment of the C-17 Globemaster III fleet, raising the total value of the contract to more than $7.59 billion.

The updated agreement extends work through October 31, 2027, and includes funding from both U.S. and international partners.

According to a Pentagon contract announcement, the modification (P00020) was made to the existing C-17 sustainment contract FA8526-21-D-0001, originally awarded to Boeing in Long Beach, California. The work will be carried out at multiple U.S. locations, including San Antonio, Texas; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and McChord AFB, Washington, along with other domestic and overseas sites.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center at Robins AFB is managing the contract. The announcement specifies that $376.1 million in fiscal year 2025 operations and maintenance funds, along with $97.1 million in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds, are being obligated at the time of award.

This contract supports the global fleet of C-17 aircraft, which are operated not only by the U.S. Air Force but also by allied nations. Countries participating under FMS agreements include Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, as well as NATO’s Strategic Airlift Capability program.

The C-17 Globemaster III, manufactured by Boeing, is a long-range strategic and tactical airlift platform used for transporting troops, cargo, and humanitarian aid. It remains a key logistics asset for rapid global mobility operations.

Boeing’s role in sustaining the C-17 fleet ensures continued mission readiness for U.S. and allied forces around the world. The company has maintained core operations in Long Beach, California, where the aircraft was originally assembled, and continues to coordinate support efforts across a network of sustainment hubs.