type here...

Boeing secures $2.4B C-17 sustainment contract

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
File photo by Mark Olsen

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Boeing a $2.46 billion contract modification to support continued sustainment of the C-17 Globemaster III fleet, raising the total value of the contract to more than $7.59 billion.

The updated agreement extends work through October 31, 2027, and includes funding from both U.S. and international partners.

According to a Pentagon contract announcement, the modification (P00020) was made to the existing C-17 sustainment contract FA8526-21-D-0001, originally awarded to Boeing in Long Beach, California. The work will be carried out at multiple U.S. locations, including San Antonio, Texas; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and McChord AFB, Washington, along with other domestic and overseas sites.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center at Robins AFB is managing the contract. The announcement specifies that $376.1 million in fiscal year 2025 operations and maintenance funds, along with $97.1 million in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds, are being obligated at the time of award.

This contract supports the global fleet of C-17 aircraft, which are operated not only by the U.S. Air Force but also by allied nations. Countries participating under FMS agreements include Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, as well as NATO’s Strategic Airlift Capability program.

The C-17 Globemaster III, manufactured by Boeing, is a long-range strategic and tactical airlift platform used for transporting troops, cargo, and humanitarian aid. It remains a key logistics asset for rapid global mobility operations.

Boeing’s role in sustaining the C-17 fleet ensures continued mission readiness for U.S. and allied forces around the world. The company has maintained core operations in Long Beach, California, where the aircraft was originally assembled, and continues to coordinate support efforts across a network of sustainment hubs.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Dylan Malyasov -
A recently downed Russian Shahed kamikaze drone in Ukraine was found equipped with a wooden block in place of a warhead, raising questions about...

India signs mega deal for new attack helicopters

Aviation

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

Russia receives new batch of Su-35S fighters

Aviation

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

Swedish startup develops low-cost interceptor for drone defense

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.