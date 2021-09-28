Boeing nabs C-17 sustainment contract worth up to $3,4B

The U.S. Air Force has awarded aerospace giant Boeing with a ten-year contract worth up to $3,4 Billion for the sustainment of its fleet of C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

The deal and work will run through May 2031, the service announced on 27 September.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, will provide support and sustainment services to the government product support manager/product support integrator for the C-17 weapon system.

Support includes, but is not limited to: program management; sustaining logistics; material and equipment management; sustaining engineering; quality assurance; depot level aircraft maintenance and modifications; F117 propulsion system management; long-term sustainment planning; field services, unique foreign military customer services and Air Logistics Center partnering support for the worldwide fleet of the C-17 aircraft.

The contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, NATO Airlift Management Program Office, India, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.