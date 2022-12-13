Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Belarus moves troops to Ukrainian border

By Dylan Malyasov
Belarus troops have been moved to the Ukrainian border, local news outlets reported.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, moved military equipment and forces in what it said was a counter-terrorism exercise, the latest in a flurry of military actions that have raised fears Russia may mount a new attack on Ukraine from the territory of its ally.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a “union state” and are closely allied economically and militarily, with Moscow using Belarus as a staging post for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

As part of the exercise announced on Tuesday, troops will have to quickly move to “designated areas,” use equipment and set up bridge crossings over the Neman and Berezina rivers in western and eastern Belarus, the country’s defense ministry said.

“During this period, it is planned to move military equipment and personnel, and to temporarily restrict the movement of citizens (transport) along certain public roads and sections of terrain,” it said.

