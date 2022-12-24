Saturday, December 24, 2022
BAE Systems secures $128M contract for Hercules vehicle for Poland

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Eben Boothby DEFENDER-Europe 20 is the deployment of a division-size combat-credible force from the United States to Europe, the drawing of equipment and the movement of personnel and equipment across the theater to various training areas. U.S.-based equipment will leave from ports in four states and arrive in six European countries. This will require the support of tens of thousands of service members and civilians in multiple nations. (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

Defense giant BAE Systems has announced that it was awarded a contract for M88 recovery vehicles for Poland.

As noted by the company, BAE Systems was awarded a $128 million contract to produce 26 M88A2 HERCULES recovery vehicles to equip the Polish Armed Forces.

The HERCULES, or Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lifting Extraction System, is a 70-ton behemoth designed to repair and extract vehicles while under fire in combat. It has seen action most noticeably in the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the War in Afghanistan.

The M88A2 employs an auxiliary power unit to provide electrical and hydraulic power when the main engine is not operating. It can also be used to “slave-start” other vehicles, provide power for hydraulic impact wrenches, and refuel or de-fuel other Marine Corps vehicles as required. The M88 series of vehicles can even refuel M1A1 Abrams tank variants from its own fuel reserve.

In mid-December, the U.S. State Dept. cleared a possible sale of M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks to Poland. The possible sale also includes 12 M88A2 Hercules combat recovery vehicles, eight M1110 Joint Assault Bridges, six M577A3 command vehicles, 26 M1152A1 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, 26 M1279A1 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and ammunition and supporting equipment.

