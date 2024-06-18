Arquus debuts MAV’Rx multi-role vehicle at Eurosatory

Arquus, a renowned French defense company, has introduced its latest innovation, the MAV’Rx multi-mission armored vehicle, at Eurosatory 2024.

Designed to address the evolving operational needs of high-intensity scenarios, the MAV’Rx combines high payload capacity, superior protection, and medium-caliber armament with exceptional mobility.

The MAV’Rx platform can transport combat groups, conduct medical evacuations, and provide direct or indirect fire support. It is equipped with independent wheel suspensions and a 400hp engine paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox, ensuring top-level mobility across diverse terrains.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The vehicle meets the highest protection standards (STANAG 4569), offering robust defense against various threats. Its troop transport version accommodates ten personnel with optimal habitability, featuring electrically assisted doors and a rear ramp for easy boarding and disembarking. The cabin design allows seamless communication among the crew, with thermal comfort suited for extreme conditions.

For enhanced tactical awareness and reduced crew cognitive load, the MAV’Rx integrates the Battlenet system. At Eurosatory, it is showcased with a 25mm turret from JCD, highlighting its adaptability to various weapon systems.

Arquus, a key player in ground mobility solutions, supports nearly 25,000 vehicles in service with the French Army and exports to over 60 countries.