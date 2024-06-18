Tuesday, June 18, 2024
type here...

Arquus debuts MAV’Rx multi-role vehicle at Eurosatory

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

Arquus, a renowned French defense company, has introduced its latest innovation, the MAV’Rx multi-mission armored vehicle, at Eurosatory 2024.

Designed to address the evolving operational needs of high-intensity scenarios, the MAV’Rx combines high payload capacity, superior protection, and medium-caliber armament with exceptional mobility.

The MAV’Rx platform can transport combat groups, conduct medical evacuations, and provide direct or indirect fire support. It is equipped with independent wheel suspensions and a 400hp engine paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox, ensuring top-level mobility across diverse terrains.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The vehicle meets the highest protection standards (STANAG 4569), offering robust defense against various threats. Its troop transport version accommodates ten personnel with optimal habitability, featuring electrically assisted doors and a rear ramp for easy boarding and disembarking. The cabin design allows seamless communication among the crew, with thermal comfort suited for extreme conditions.

For enhanced tactical awareness and reduced crew cognitive load, the MAV’Rx integrates the Battlenet system. At Eurosatory, it is showcased with a 25mm turret from JCD, highlighting its adaptability to various weapon systems.

Arquus, a key player in ground mobility solutions, supports nearly 25,000 vehicles in service with the French Army and exports to over 60 countries.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army names new air defense system after Vietnam war hero

Colton Jones -
The U.S. Army has named its latest integrated air defense system after Sgt. Mitchell W. Stout, the only Air Defense Artillery Soldier to receive...

Russia’s new fighting vehicle spotted at assembly line

Army

KNDS unveils Leclerc Evolution tank at Eurosatory

Army

Rheinmetall unveils hybrid tank and air defense system

Army

French-made armored vehicles endure Russian airstrike in Ukraine

Army

Arquus to upgrade Qatari VAB armored vehicles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.