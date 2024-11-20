Anduril to equip US Marines with new drone countermeasures

U.S. defense technology firm Anduril Industries has secured a $200 million, five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to develop a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) Engagement System (CES).

The contract forms part of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) aimed at protecting Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) units from rapidly evolving aerial threats.

The MADIS CES contract is a major part of a block upgrade program for the Marine Corps’ primary expeditionary counter-drone system. The enhancements aim to bolster the Marines’ air defense capability with a focus on keeping pace with emerging threats.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Anduril’s CES includes Anvil, an autonomous kinetic interceptor designed specifically to neutralize Group 1 and Group 2 drone threats. The Anvil interceptor uses advanced onboard computing and sensors to maintain lock on targets, providing precision-guided engagements in dynamic combat environments. The CES will also incorporate Anduril’s Lattice command-and-control operating system—a platform built on advanced sensor fusion, computer vision, and artificial intelligence—to streamline rapid decision-making in high-tempo scenarios.

“This contract represents a significant milestone in Anduril’s partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Chris Brose, Chief Strategy Officer at Anduril Industries. “By leveraging advanced AI and autonomy, Anduril’s CES will provide the Marines with a robust and scalable solution to counter evolving drone threats, ensuring greater protection and operational effectiveness on the battlefield.”

The MADIS CES system is designed to provide increased lethality to counter a range of aerial threats, from small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. The system’s modular, open-architecture design ensures the Marines can incorporate future capabilities through continuous Engineering Change Proposals (ECPs). This “software-first” approach allows for rapid upgrades, enhancing operational resilience against new and emerging threats.

Anduril has previously demonstrated its effectiveness with similar CUAS deployments at Marine Corps bases across the United States. The fixed-site Sentry Towers, used to autonomously detect, track, and neutralize Group 1 and Group 2 UAS, have informed the development of the MADIS CES. The new CES will soon be deployed to Marine units operating on the frontlines.

Pat Morris, Vice President of Air Defense at Anduril, emphasized the importance of the project for U.S. defense capabilities. “Anduril is committed to delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions to protect our service members from the most pressing threats. We are proud to support the Marine Corps in this vital mission and look forward to continued collaboration in delivering critical capabilities to the warfighter.”

The CES aims to enhance situational awareness and air defense effectiveness for the Marines, ultimately contributing to a more integrated defense network capable of addressing both current and future threats. The partnership between Anduril and the Marine Corps aims to create a versatile, fully integrated air defense ecosystem to ensure protection for MAGTF units in an increasingly complex threat environment.