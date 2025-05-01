type here...

Anduril shows mass production of drone interceptors

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Anduril pic

U.S. defense technology company Anduril Industries has revealed large-scale production of its new Roadrunner loitering interceptor, a reusable drone designed to counter aerial threats with rapid-launch capabilities.

The company shared an image across its social media platforms showing a substantial number of serially produced Roadrunner units, signaling that the system is moving beyond development into full-scale manufacturing.

According to the company, Roadrunner is a “reusable, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), operator-supervised Autonomous Air Vehicle (AAV)” equipped with twin turbojet engines and modular payload options. These engines enable the aircraft to launch vertically without a booster and reach high subsonic speeds in flight.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The interceptor’s key feature lies in its partial reusability. While the Roadrunner-M variant carries a high-explosive fragmentation warhead to destroy airborne targets, the system can be safely recovered if it misses its mark. In such cases, the drone performs a controlled vertical landing powered by its own propulsion — a method compared to the Falcon 9 rockets from SpaceX.

Anduril pic

Roadrunner-M is a high-explosive interceptor variant of Roadrunner built for ground-based air defense. It can rapidly launch, identify, intercept, and destroy a wide variety of aerial threats — or be safely recovered and relaunched at near-zero cost.

This combination of high-speed interception and reusability sets the Roadrunner apart from most conventional loitering munitions, which are typically single-use systems. Its modular design also allows for various mission configurations beyond kinetic interception.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Next-gen K9A3 howitzer breaks cover

Dylan Malyasov -
South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace has released new promotional footage showcasing the next evolution of its flagship self-propelled howitzer, unveiling a conceptual design...

KAI targets Peru for new fighter deal

Aviation

Kongsberg demonstrates counter-drone capabilities on ACV

Maritime Security

Kremlin ramps up forces near NATO front

Defense & Security

Trump administration approves first arms sale to Ukraine

Army

Anduril shows mass production of drone interceptors

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.