Monday, November 7, 2022
type here...

American-made mine clearance launcher spotted in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The M113 armored personnel carrier was spotted in Southern Ukraine with what appears to be a mine-clearing device used to clear a path for tanks, vehicles and personnel through minefields and other obstacles.

According to Militarnyi, M113A3 armored personnel carrier towed the M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge, called a MICLIC.

MICLIC is usually used to clear a path wide enough for main battle tanks to pass through obstacles or minefields that are 100 meters long.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A rocket propels a 100-meter cable downrange, which also carries almost 2,000 pounds of heavy explosives with it.

The M58 MICLIC entered into service with the U.S. Army and Marine Corps in 1988, the system consists of an M353 or M200A1 trailer chassis, a launcher assembly, an M147 firing kit, an M58A3 line charge and 127mm MK22 Mod 4 rocket. It is effective against conventionally fused land mines.

Photo by Brittney Bradley

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine