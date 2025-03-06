Wreckage of mystery drone found in Russian-held land

Fragments of an unidentified kamikaze drone have reportedly been discovered in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine, according to images circulating on the social media platform Telegram.

The wreckage appears to resemble a Ukrainian loitering munition with an X-shaped wing configuration, similar in design to the Russian Lancet drone.

At this time, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact type of the drone. However, according to a report from the Russian sources, the drone may be the “Bulava,” a loitering munition developed by the Ukrainian company DeViro.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Bulava unmanned aerial system was reportedly designed at the request of the Ukrainian military for precision strikes against key Russian targets.

The kamikaze drone features an X-shaped tail assembly and is equipped with a warhead weighing 3.6 kg. The most commonly used payload is a Ukrainian-made cumulative-thermobaric warhead designed to maximize impact on enemy positions.

According to specifications released by the developer, the Bulava has a total takeoff weight of 11.5 kg. The drone is launched using a catapult system before transitioning to electric-powered flight, reaching a maximum speed of approximately 100 km/h.

While independent verification of the drone’s origin remains pending, the discovery of the wreckage suggests continued advancements in Ukraine’s use of loitering munitions in the ongoing conflict.