Fragments of an unidentified kamikaze drone have reportedly been discovered in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine, according to images circulating on the social media platform Telegram.
The wreckage appears to resemble a Ukrainian loitering munition with an X-shaped wing configuration, similar in design to the Russian Lancet drone.
At this time, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact type of the drone. However, according to a report from the Russian sources, the drone may be the “Bulava,” a loitering munition developed by the Ukrainian company DeViro.
The Bulava unmanned aerial system was reportedly designed at the request of the Ukrainian military for precision strikes against key Russian targets.
The kamikaze drone features an X-shaped tail assembly and is equipped with a warhead weighing 3.6 kg. The most commonly used payload is a Ukrainian-made cumulative-thermobaric warhead designed to maximize impact on enemy positions.
According to specifications released by the developer, the Bulava has a total takeoff weight of 11.5 kg. The drone is launched using a catapult system before transitioning to electric-powered flight, reaching a maximum speed of approximately 100 km/h.
While independent verification of the drone’s origin remains pending, the discovery of the wreckage suggests continued advancements in Ukraine’s use of loitering munitions in the ongoing conflict.