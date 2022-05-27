Friday, May 27, 2022
type here...

Who is the mystery buyer of Carl-Gustaf components?

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Michael A Parker

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab has announced the sale of components for the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle to an unnamed customer.

According to a press release from Saab, the total order value is SEK 643 million ($65,2 million) and deliveries will take place during 2022 and 2023.

The industry’s nature is such that, depending on circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information regarding the customer will not be announced, the release states.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We continue to support and strengthen our customers’ defence capabilities with our world-leading ground combat solutions. This order is further proof that our solutions meet our customers’ requirements,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Man-portable and multi-role, the Carl-Gustaf weapon enables dismounted soldiers to deal with the challenges of the modern battlefield.

Some experts said that Ukraine or Turkey could be a possible buyer.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine