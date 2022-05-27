Who is the mystery buyer of Carl-Gustaf components?

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab has announced the sale of components for the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle to an unnamed customer.

According to a press release from Saab, the total order value is SEK 643 million ($65,2 million) and deliveries will take place during 2022 and 2023.

The industry’s nature is such that, depending on circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information regarding the customer will not be announced, the release states.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We continue to support and strengthen our customers’ defence capabilities with our world-leading ground combat solutions. This order is further proof that our solutions meet our customers’ requirements,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Man-portable and multi-role, the Carl-Gustaf weapon enables dismounted soldiers to deal with the challenges of the modern battlefield.

Some experts said that Ukraine or Turkey could be a possible buyer.