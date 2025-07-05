Vector drone survives 11 shots on mission in Ukraine

A Vector unmanned aerial vehicle operated by Ukrainian forces was hit multiple times by small arms fire during a recent combat mission but managed to return safely for repairs, according to Quantum-Systems CEO Dave Sharpin.

In a statement posted on social media, Sharpin said the drone “was at a very extended range performing an operation when it was struck 11 times by small arms fire.” The mission was aborted only after “the gimbal took a direct hit,” he added.

Despite the damage, the air vehicle made it back and is now undergoing repairs before being sent back to the front.

“Vector has flown thousands of combat mission hours in Ukraine under the toughest of conditions,” Sharpin noted. “Those learnings and hard lessons have been poured into our latest offering on the MRR class, VectorAI.”

The German-designed Vector system, produced by Quantum-Systems, has been widely used in Ukraine for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roles. Its extended endurance and low acoustic signature have made it a valuable tool for frontline units operating in contested airspace.

Quantum-Systems has been a key supplier of unmanned aerial systems to Ukraine since the early stages of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The company’s platforms have been adapted based on feedback from Ukrainian forces to improve survivability and mission effectiveness in combat conditions.

The company did not disclose the precise location or date of the engagement in which the Vector was damaged.