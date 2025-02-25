type here...

Uzbekistan buys Chinese air defense systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has introduced new Chinese-made air defense systems, including the FM-90 short-range surface-to-air missile system and the KS-1C medium-to-long-range air defense system.

The acquisition aligns Uzbekistan with neighboring Turkmenistan, which has also adopted a similar layered defense structure utilizing FD-2000, FM-90, and KS-1C systems.

The FM-90 is a modernized version of the HQ-7, designed for short-range air defense against aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones. It features improved radar tracking, an enhanced guidance system, and a more agile interceptor capable of engaging multiple aerial threats at low altitudes.

The KS-1C, a medium-to-long-range air defense system, provides a broader protective coverage and is capable of targeting high-altitude threats, including enemy aircraft and ballistic missiles. It is equipped with advanced radar and fire-control systems, ensuring a more integrated and responsive air defense network.

Photo courtesy of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s decision to integrate Chinese air defense technology reflects a strategic move to modernize its military capabilities. The combination of FM-90 and KS-1C provides a multi-layered defense network, enhancing the country’s ability to counter aerial threats in an increasingly complex security environment.

With these acquisitions, Uzbekistan continues to strengthen its military ties with China while reinforcing its national air defense architecture.

