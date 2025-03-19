US warplanes intercept Houthi kamikaze drones

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released footage showing U.S. fighter jets engaging and shooting down Iran-backed Houthi kamikaze drones using AGR-20 FALCO Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) laser-guided 2.75-inch rockets.

The video highlights the ongoing efforts by U.S. forces to counter drone threats in the region.

The footage, published on social media, comes as part of a broader series of precision strikes launched by CENTCOM against Houthi targets across Yemen. The operation aims to defend American interests, deter hostile activities, and restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, which has been disrupted by repeated Houthi drone and missile attacks.

The AGR-20 APKWS is a laser-guided rocket system designed to convert unguided 2.75-inch rockets into precision munitions. This system provides U.S. fighter jets with a cost-effective, accurate, and efficient means to engage aerial threats, including the one-way attack drones frequently deployed by the Houthis.

U.S. Fighter aircraft shoot down Iran-backed Houthi one-way-attack drones with AGR-20 FALCO Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Laser Guided 2.75″ Rockets.#HouthisAreTerrorists pic.twitter.com/bDoVnKwotc — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 19, 2025

The U.S. military has increased air operations in response to the Houthis’ continued targeting of commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea. These attacks have raised security concerns for international shipping and regional stability. The recent CENTCOM operations demonstrate the U.S. commitment to countering threats posed by Iranian-backed groups and ensuring the safety of maritime routes.

Officials have not disclosed the exact number of drones intercepted in the latest engagements, but the released footage confirms the continued effectiveness of U.S. airpower in neutralizing aerial threats. The situation in the region remains tense, with further military actions likely as the U.S. seeks to prevent Houthi forces from escalating their attacks.