Over 1,000 Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and NATO allied troops participated in Estonia’s 107th Independence Day military parade in Tallinn on Monday.

The event was reviewed by Estonian President Alar Karis and, for the first time, was led by the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Major General Andrus Merilo. This marked the final parade organized by Defence Forces’ Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Enn Adoson.

A total of 1,075 personnel and 47 pieces of military equipment took part in the parade, featuring 40 flags, 11 companies, eight platoons, two orchestras, and four service dogs. The parade included color guards from the Baltic Defence College, NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), and NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU). Allied nations such as the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States participated with both color guards and active military units.

The event also showcased military hardware from NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup, including vehicles from the United Kingdom, France, and the United States. Among the U.S. military assets on display were the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

A highlight of the celebrations was the flyover of an American B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber over Tallinn. The bomber was escorted by two F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets and four Dutch F-35A aircraft, underscoring NATO’s commitment to regional security.

The annual parade serves as a demonstration of Estonia’s military readiness and the collective defense posture of NATO allies. The continued presence of allied forces in Estonia reflects the strategic importance of regional security cooperation amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.