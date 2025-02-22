type here...

US transfers 20 Roshel Captain armored vehicles to Haiti

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The U.S. State Department has delivered 20 Roshel Captain armored vehicles to Haiti as part of efforts to enhance security in the country.

The transfer was confirmed by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), which oversees security assistance programs.

“On February 14, INL delivered critically needed vehicles to the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti. Twenty additional armored personnel carriers are in Port-au-Prince, bolstering the 1,000 MSS personnel in-country to improve security for the people of Haiti and the region,” the INL stated.

The Roshel Captain armored vehicle, manufactured by Canada-based Roshel Inc., is a newly introduced model designed for law enforcement and security operations. This transfer marks the first publicly confirmed customer for the Roshel Captain, underscoring its growing role in international security efforts.

Haiti has faced escalating violence and instability, with armed groups exerting control over parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince. The deployment of armored vehicles aims to provide enhanced mobility and protection for security forces as they conduct operations against criminal elements.

The U.S. has remained engaged in supporting Haitian security efforts, providing training, resources, and equipment to stabilize the region.

Executive Editor

