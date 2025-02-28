US startup to deliver 6,000 FPV attack drones to Ukraine

Neros, an autonomous drone startup founded just a year ago, has secured a contract to deliver 6,000 FPV attack drones to Ukraine over the next six months.

The agreement represents the largest production rate for any U.S. drone manufacturer to date.

The selection process for this contract began with 260 competing companies, undergoing multiple rounds of rigorous testing before Neros was ultimately chosen. The company’s approach to rapid drone development and battlefield optimization set it apart in an industry that has struggled to meet the demand for large-scale FPV drone production.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Forbes, this contract is part of an international effort to supply drones to Ukraine as the country continues to expand its use of unmanned aerial systems in combat. While U.S. producers have faced challenges in scaling up production to match the quantities supplied by Chinese drone manufacturers, Neros has built its operations around fast, cost-effective manufacturing using non-Chinese supply chains.

Founded by former professional drone racers Soren Monroe-Anderson and Olaf Hichwa, Neros has rapidly developed, manufactured, and deployed drones to the Ukrainian battlefield within months of its launch. The company is already producing hundreds of drones per month and plans to use new funding to scale up hiring and production capacity.

Neros is competing in a market where Chinese drone makers dominate due to lower costs, but the company is focused on delivering cost-effective systems priced in the low four-figure range while maintaining a supply chain independent of Chinese components.

With its ability to move quickly from development to deployment, Neros is positioning itself as a key player in the growing demand for FPV attack drones on the modern battlefield.