US shifts Patriot missiles amid Iran strike fears

The United States and South Korea have reached an agreement to temporarily redeploy Patriot missile defense systems from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East, according to sources cited Friday.

The move, described as a “monthslong” partial deployment, is the first known case involving the transfer of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) assets to another region.

According to multiple sources, the systems being relocated include the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptors, which form a key part of the U.S.-South Korea layered missile defense network against North Korean threats.

The decision comes at a time of heightened military readiness, as Washington continues to increase its defensive posture across the Middle East in anticipation of potential Iranian retaliation. U.S. forces have been repositioning key capabilities to safeguard American bases in the region amid reports that Tehran may face a U.S. military response if it refuses to enter direct negotiations over halting its nuclear program.

NBC News reported last week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth authorized the redeployment of at least two Patriot batteries from Asia to the Middle East, with additional assets possibly on standby.

In a statement, U.S. Forces Korea confirmed the deployment but emphasized that its posture in South Korea remains unaffected.

“USFK will temporarily deploy personnel and equipment from the Republic of Korea as part of a rotational deployment,” the command said. “USFK will still maintain a ready, capable, and lethal force on the Korean Peninsula prepared to respond to any contingency.”

The unusual redeployment has also triggered renewed debate in South Korea over the future role and cost-sharing obligations related to U.S. forces stationed in the country. As President Donald Trump continues to promote a transactional approach to international alliances, Seoul is reportedly bracing for potential pressure to increase financial support for the U.S. military presence.

South Korean officials have not publicly commented on the specifics of the redeployment, but defense sources have indicated that Seoul’s own air defense capabilities will remain intact during the temporary transfer.

The duration of the deployment has not been officially disclosed.