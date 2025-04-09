US sends dozens more Canadian-made MRAPs to Ukraine

The United States has continued its support for Ukraine’s internal security forces by transferring more mine-resistant vehicles to help them operate in high-risk zones near the front lines and along national borders.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink announced the latest shipment on social media Monday, saying, “Proud to see USG donated MRAP vehicles headed out to support the Ukrainian Police and border service as they protect civilians.”

Brink added that 150 MRAPs have been delivered since the beginning of the year, with another 40 currently en route.

Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Roshel has supplied more than 1,500 armored personnel carriers (APCs) and MRAPs to Ukraine, making the company a key partner in supporting Kyiv’s defense and internal security sectors.

The vehicles in question are Senator MRAPs, manufactured by Canadian firm Roshel, based in Ontario.

Proud to see USG donated MRAP vehicles headed out to support the @npu_gov_ua & @DPSU_ua as they protect civilians. Since the start of 2025, 150 MRAPs have already been transferred to law enforcement partners with 40 more on their way. pic.twitter.com/i14mEsxgXI — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 8, 2025

Designed for troop mobility and mission adaptability, the armored vehicles are already in use by Ukrainian law enforcement and border forces, providing added protection during counter-infiltration operations and civil defense efforts in areas vulnerable to Russian attacks.

The Senator MRAP can accommodate up to 11 personnel, including a gunner, and is engineered to endure powerful explosive threats.

This vehicle can take up to 25 kilograms of TNT from two meters.