type here...

US sends dozens more Canadian-made MRAPs to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via X

The United States has continued its support for Ukraine’s internal security forces by transferring more mine-resistant vehicles to help them operate in high-risk zones near the front lines and along national borders.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink announced the latest shipment on social media Monday, saying, “Proud to see USG donated MRAP vehicles headed out to support the Ukrainian Police and border service as they protect civilians.”

Brink added that 150 MRAPs have been delivered since the beginning of the year, with another 40 currently en route.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Roshel has supplied more than 1,500 armored personnel carriers (APCs) and MRAPs to Ukraine, making the company a key partner in supporting Kyiv’s defense and internal security sectors.

The vehicles in question are Senator MRAPs, manufactured by Canadian firm Roshel, based in Ontario.

Designed for troop mobility and mission adaptability, the armored vehicles are already in use by Ukrainian law enforcement and border forces, providing added protection during counter-infiltration operations and civil defense efforts in areas vulnerable to Russian attacks.

The Senator MRAP can accommodate up to 11 personnel, including a gunner, and is engineered to endure powerful explosive threats.

This vehicle can take up to 25 kilograms of TNT from two meters.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

India moves Barak-8 missile systems to border region

Dylan Malyasov -
The Indian Air Force has deployed the Barak-8, also known as MR-SAM, surface-to-air missile system at its Bhatinda Air Force Station in Punjab near...

Czech army sends final Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine

Army

K2 tank deal stalls amid Polish budget disputes

Army

South Korean firm unveils “transformer fighter jet”

Aviation

Trump pitches $1 trillion defense budget

Army

Elite forces test Benelli’s counter-drone shotgun

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.