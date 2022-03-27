US Navy guided missile destroyer arrives in Poland

The U.S. Nabu annunced on Sunday that Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) arrived in Gdansk, Poland for a scheduled port visit, March 27.

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies.

Now Poland is seen as a key NATO ally in the confrontation with Russia. Historically shaped by hostilities with Russia, it has accepted more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine and has a military of over 120,000 beefed up with allied help.

As to USS Forrest Sherman, it is multi-mission surface combatant capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW). The destroyer’s armament has greatly expanded the role of the ship in strike warfare utilizing the MK-41 Vertical Launching System (VLS), and beginning with ships equipped with Aegis Baseline 9, Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD).

Sixty-nine Arleigh Burke-class ships have been delivered to the fleet (DDGs 51 – 119), with 20 more on contract and 11 ships in various stages of construction.