Sunday, March 27, 2022
type here...

US Navy guided missile destroyer arrives in Poland

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Kathleen Barrios

The U.S. Nabu annunced on Sunday that Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) arrived in Gdansk, Poland for a scheduled port visit, March 27. 

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies.

Now Poland is seen as a key NATO ally in the confrontation with Russia. Historically shaped by hostilities with Russia, it has accepted more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine and has a military of over 120,000 beefed up with allied help.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As to USS Forrest Sherman, it is multi-mission surface combatant capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW). The destroyer’s armament has greatly expanded the role of the ship in strike warfare utilizing the MK-41 Vertical Launching System (VLS), and beginning with ships equipped with Aegis Baseline 9, Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD).

Sixty-nine Arleigh Burke-class ships have been delivered to the fleet (DDGs 51 – 119), with 20 more on contract and 11 ships in various stages of construction.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine