US Navy EA-18G electronic warfare aircraft spotted over Poland

Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler airborne electronic warfare aircraft were photographed over Northern Poland.

According to a press release from U.S. Navy, EA-18G Growlers assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134 take part in training over Poland as part of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission.

The electronic warfare aircraft also conducted an in-flight refuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 92nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron.

“The Growler requires hose-and-drogue refueling, showcasing the KC-135’s ability to adapt and refuel different types of aircraft,” the news release says. “In addition to the Growler, many NATO aircraft also require the hose-and-drogue capability.”

The EA-18G Growler is a variant in the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite.

Built to replace the EA-6B Prowler, the Growler is the first newly-designed electronic warfare aircraft produced in more than 35 years. The aircraft also retains all of the F/A-18E/F’s multi-mission capabilities with its validated design and the capability to perform a wide range of enemy defense suppression missions.