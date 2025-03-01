US Marines conduct rapid offload in South Korea exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps has completed a large-scale offload operation from the High-Speed Transport ship USNS Guam (T-HST-1) at Pohang Port, South Korea, as part of Freedom Banner 25.

The operation, conducted by the 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), involved the rapid disembarkation of light armored vehicles, tactical vehicles, military equipment, and personnel in a single-day deployment.

Approximately 900 Marines and Sailors from III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) units arrived alongside their logistical equipment and vehicles. After offloading, personnel were processed pier-side before deploying to various locations across South Korea to integrate with pre-staged forces ahead of the Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) training evolution.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The scale of this year’s U.S.-Republic of Korea joint training exercises includes the largest U.S. Marine Corps personnel presence in South Korea in seven years, underscoring the importance of strengthening warfighting and contingency response capabilities between the two allied nations.

Freedom Banner 25 is a Maritime Prepositioning Force exercise, where 3rd MLG executes offload operations and provides logistical support for III MEF units training throughout South Korea.

The exercise serves as a test of 3rd MLG’s ability to conduct integrated logistics operations in complex and contested environments.